Bonnie Jenkins Announces Members of International Security Advisory Board

Bonnie Jenkins, undersecretary of state for arms control and international security, has announced the members of an advisory board that provides independent insight and advice on matters related to arms control, critical infrastructure, cybersecurity and national security of emerging technologies.

The 22 members of the International Security Advisory Board will initially focus on areas including the threat to international security posed by climate change and scarcity of resources, the State Department said Tuesday.

The members are:

Daniel Byman, professor at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service

Edwin Dorn, professor emeritus at the University of Texas at Austin

Julie Fischer, technical director for global health at CRDF Global

James Goldgeier, visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Center for International Security and Cooperation

Sherri Goodman, secretary general of the International Military Council on Climate and Security

Gigi Kwik Gronvall, associate professor in the Department of Environmental Health and Engineering at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Gregory Hall, associate professor at the University of Kentucky’s Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce

Eboni “Nola” Haynes, professor of international relations at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service

Michael Horowitz, director of the Emerging Capabilities Policy Office in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy

Heather Hurlburt, chief of staff to the U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai

Shirley Ann Jackson, president of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Laura Kennedy, elected member of the American Academy of Diplomacy

Susan Koch, a distinguished research fellow at the National Defense University Center for the Study of Weapons of Mass Destruction

Edward Levine, member of the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation board of directors

Jeffrey Lewis, professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies

Jamie Morin, vice president of defense systems operations at the Aerospace Corporation

Eric Rosenbach, co-director of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs

Ian Simon, senior adviser for pandemic preparedness for the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Lyric Thompson, vice president of policy, advocacy and strategy at the International Center for Research on Women

Paul Walker, vice chair of the Arms Control Association board of directors

Heather Williams, senior fellow in the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies

Jon Wolfsthal, senior adviser for policy and advocacy at Global Zero

ISAB makes recommendations to the secretary of state through the undersecretary for arms control and international security.