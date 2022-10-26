Air Force Unveils New Schedule for Small Business Research Open Topic Solicitations

The Air Force Research Laboratory’s technology directorate AFWERX is introducing a repeatable annual cycle for Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer open topic solicitations in fiscal year 2023 to further encourage small companies to participate in the service’s research and development efforts.

“This change allows AFWERX to execute contracts with rapid timelines to award, while providing industry and government a consistent, repeatable and predictable annual schedule,” said Maj. Amanda Rebhi, AFVentures division chief.

Under the new annual cycle, AFWERX AFVentures will provide small businesses two Phase I opportunities with follow-on Phase II and two D2P2 or Direct to Phase II opportunities, AFRL said Tuesday.

The first D2P2 open topic solicitation kicked off Tuesday, Oct. 25, and will run through Nov. 22. Solicitations for Phase I will be conducted every January and August and D2P2 solicitations will occur every March and October.

“The DAF Open Topic Program is targeting a 90-day timeline from proposal submission to award, while creating a more robust program that aims to better deliver cutting-edge technologies and capabilities to our Airmen and Guardians,” added Rebhi.