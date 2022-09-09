White House, NOAA & DOI Launch Climate Hazard Assessment Website

The White House, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Department of the Interior unveiled a new geospatial website developed by Esri in an effort to inform communities about real-time climate-related hazards.

NOAA said Thursday the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation portal also provides nonprofit organizations and federal, state, local and tribal governments with analysis of projected long-term hazard exposure and assistance in identifying funds for climate resilience project support.

“This website is designed as a one-stop shop to equip those on the ground with the tools they need to plan and prepare, and to access federal resources to build greater resilience,” noted Deputy National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi.

Climate maps and data, building code standards, economic justice, social vulnerability information and other non-climate data as well as federal grant funding opportunities are made available on CMRA. The portal also has climate condition assessment tool to help planners and managers in their decision-making tasks.

In addition, CMRA supports the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Inflation Reduction Act and other federal investments.

The development of the portal was co-funded by NOAA and DOI using 2022 BIL allocation. Esri and a collaborative interagency group worked on the initiative.