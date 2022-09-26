US, Australia, UK Leaders Announce Progress in Past 12 Months Under AUKUS Defense Alliance

The leaders of the U.S., Australia and the U.K. have issued a joint statement on their countries’ progress in advancing collaboration on defense and security capabilities under a trilateral security partnership called AUKUS.

The leaders said Friday the three countries have made progress in helping Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines through the AUKUS alliance, which was established in September 2021.

“Today, as we mark the one-year anniversary of AUKUS, we reaffirm our commitment to that critical endeavor and to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific,” the joint statement reads.

Under AUKUS, the three countries also reported advancements in strengthening trilateral cooperation on hypersonics and counter-hypersonics, cyber, electronic warfare, artificial intelligence and autonomy, undersea capabilities and quantum technologies.

The leaders announced the countries’ continued commitment to promoting technology and information sharing, accelerating defense innovation enterprises and fostering integration of their supply chains and industrial bases to further support their progress in tech capability areas.