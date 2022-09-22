Texas A&M University Opens Application for NIST-Funded AI Prize Competition

Texas A&M University is inviting the public to apply for a prize competition aimed at developing artificial intelligence systems designed to help first responders and smart communities interpret data from internet of things devices.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology-funded Smart Communities, Smart Responder AI for IoT Prize Challenge seeks to use the emerging technology to aggregate and present actionable environmental data to public safety professionals in real-time.

The goal is to create AI systems that work to ingest unknown data from various sources and evaluate and categorize the data based on metadata and other contextual information.

NIST’s Public Safety Communications Research Division awarded Texas A&M University approximately $1.2 million for the competition scheduled to open on Nov. 20. Interested parties have until Jan. 10, 2023, to submit concept papers for the challenge’s first phase.

During phase 2, a team of subject matter experts will judge the participants’ fully functional systems and select entries for a live demonstration event at the Disaster City in fall 2023.

The first-place winner will receive a $100,000 cash prize.