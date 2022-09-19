Senate Confirms Nathaniel Fick as Head of State Department’s Cyberspace, Digital Policy Bureau

The Senate has unanimously confirmed Nathaniel Fick to serve as ambassador at large for cyberspace and digital policy at the State Department.

Fick will head the newly established Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy and coordinate the nation’s response to international cyberthreats, Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said in a statement published Thursday.

“Our country has lagged behind in shaping policies beyond our shores to defend us in this war without borders. I hope that ends today. This unanimous confirmation is a testament to the importance of the role and to Nate’s impressive qualifications,” King said.

Fick most recently led the information security business of technology company Elastic as a general manager and served as CEO of cybersecurity software developer Endgame. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps as an infantry and reconnaissance officer.

The Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy became operational in April as recommended by the Cyberspace Solarium Commission to coordinate the State Department’s cyber-related diplomacy and policy initiatives.