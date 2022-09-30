Senate Approves Stopgap Spending Measure to Fund Government Through Mid-December

The Senate on Thursday voted 72-25 to pass a continuing resolution that would fund the operations of government agencies through Dec. 16, Politico reported.

The stopgap spending measure is now headed to the House, which is expected to vote on the bill and send it to the White House for President Biden’s signature to prevent a government shutdown before the end of September and give lawmakers time to work on an appropriations package before the end of 2022.

The New York Times reported the bill would provide Ukraine with approximately $12.3 billion in emergency assistance as the country continues to counter Russian invasion.

The legislation would reauthorize for five years user fee programs that support a key portion of the Food and Drug Administration’s budget and provide the federal government more flexibility when it comes to spending disaster relief funds.