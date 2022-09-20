Lt. Gen. Scott McKean: Army’s Project Convergence to Feature Joint Combat Tech

Lt. Gen. Scott McKean, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Futures Command, said a forthcoming all-service exercise will focus on experimenting joint multinational combat technologies and futuristic defense capabilities.

Project Convergence 2022 will involve not only U.S. special operations forces, but also service members, researchers and industry partners from the U.K. and Australia, the command said Monday.

“Using existing and emerging technologies from space to land and sea, PC22 will experiment with capabilities that protect against air and missile threats as well as those that will allow us to defeat anti-access defenses,” said McKean, who serves as the event’s director this year.

About 300 technology platforms such as unmanned aerial systems, next-generation sensors and autonomous fighting vehicles will be part of the event.

McKean added military participants seek to shine a light on Joint All-Domain Command and Control development efforts by showcasing the Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System and the Navy’s Project Overmatch.

The Army plans to introduce the PC22 Technology Gateway, an industry engagement initiative that would enable the service branch to assess new military technologies from the private sector.