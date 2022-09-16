DIA’s John Huth: Military Rivals, Orbital Debris Threaten Space Security

The Defense Intelligence Agency is looking into Russia and China’s use of space exploration as a military-civil integration strategy, according to DIA official John Huth.

Huth, who serves as defense intelligence officer for space and counterspace at DIA, made the remarks in an interview with Government Matters, where he discussed the results of the agency’s “Challenges to Security in Space 2022” report.

He noted the two countries have increased their on-orbit assets by 70 percent, expanded space domain awareness and indicated plans to launch missions beyond the Moon.

Although both countries have publicly opposed the weaponization of space, the Russian and Chinese governments continue to develop tools to deny the use of space to the U.S., Huth told GovMatters.

Huth mentioned that other current threats are North Korea and Iran, which could militarize emerging space launch systems to deliver intercontinental ballistic missiles.

When asked about necessary counteractions from the U.S., he believes that the government has ramped up its efforts.

“We now have a space command. We now have a Space Force. I think the U.S. has responded to those threats,” he said.

Aside from findings about competitors, the report also details the expanded assessment of the threats from space debris.