‘How Deltek Costpoint Users Win More Deals’ Research Released; Author Samuel Hamway Quoted

Deltek announced on Wednesday that the company has released recent findings and insights from its How Deltek Costpoint Users Win More Deals research from Nucleus Research to provide an assessment of how product usability and functionality are driving the operational value of the solutions in the ERP marketplace.

How Deltek Costpoint Users Win More Deals can be downloaded here .

“Deltek Costpoint’s ERP offering is focused specifically on government contractors, bringing an end-to-end ERP solution, from accounting to the shop floor, with a suite of compliance certification offerings and security features specifically designed for work with the United States Federal Government,” author Samuel Hamway , a research analyst at Nucleus Research.

Deltek Costpoint is the industry-standard integrated project accounting and resource planning solution that was built specifically for government contractors that need to stay compliant with government accounting and cybersecurity standards.

Hamway’s report was written based on interviews with several Deltek Costpoint customers who all greatly benefited from the project, which focused on the benefits that customers get from using the project and enhanced security and compliance, improved organizational visibility as well as leveraging the company’s significant capabilities in the GovCon market, its out-of-the-box functionality and work in audit compliance.

“Additionally, the solution serves both enterprise businesses and SMBs, supporting both service and product-centric use cases in addition to proven scalability for growing businesses,” Samuel Hamway added.

Following the research and results of the ‘How Deltek Costpoint Users Win More Deals’ report, Hamway concluded that Nucleus expects increased adoption of Deltek due to the aimed focus of Costpoint, which also includes its features enhancing productivity, visibility and security.

About Deltek Costpoint

With built-in controls to implement FAR-compliant processes, Costpoint guides businesses through growth and maturity in government contracting. It provides reduced accounting and compliance complexity, deep project cost allocation and segregation, a data and technology infrastructure enabling digitization and automation to the entire project lifecycle, as well as best-in-class customer support.