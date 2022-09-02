Guidehouse Exponential Growth Prompts Recognition as a Fastest Growing Firm; CEO Scott McIntyre Quoted

Consulting services firm Guidehouse — which collaborates with both the private and public sectors — has been designated as one of the year’s fastest growing organizations by Consulting Magazine.

The recognition singles out firms that have demonstrated exceptional revenue growth throughout the past three years and are seen as surefire growth achievers in the near future, the McLean, Virginia-based company said Monday.

“Being named again to Consulting Magazine’s Fastest Growing Firms is an incredible honor and a direct reflection of our people – their focus, innovation, and dedication,” remarked Scott McIntyre , CEO of Guidehouse.

McIntyre, who is a six-time Wash100 Award recipient, went on to further compliment the organization’s staff, whose diverse backgrounds and experiences he said are channeled to assist customers tackle an array of elaborate challenges.

Guidehouse’s expansion efforts were epitomized in the relocation of its headquarters to a newly designed building in McLean over the last year. The facilities are built to fit the workforce’s needs post-pandemic and are seen as an attraction that aids retention and redeployment.

The firm’s growth that was celebrated by the Consulting Magazine listing has been both organic and inorganic. Guidehouse currently employs over 13,000 people.

2022 has not been lacking for signs of the firm’s continued push for new business and initiatives. It teamed up with TechSur Solutions for a mentor-protégé joint venture in June. Earlier that same month, Guidehouse earned a Data for Diplomacy award from the U.S. Department of State for its data analytics work with the department.