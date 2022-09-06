DOD Calls for Comments on Further Development of Digital AI Marketplace

The Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office is seeking input on the development of features for a new initiative as part of the Pentagon’s artificial intelligence marketplace.

In a SAM.gov notice, CDAO said industry, academia and government organizations are welcome to provide comments and suggestions for the Tradewind Solutions Marketplace, which is a digital environment of competed video pitches accessible to customers.

The office looks to align features with Marketplace objectives such as providing a platform where industry and academia can promote data, analytics, digital and AI/machine learning products and services and enabling DOD organizations to search, review, compare, negotiate and acquire the mentioned offerings.

CDAO and its marketplace manager IN3 set an open comment period for the effort. The anticipated Tradewind Solutions Marketplace MVP “go-live” date is in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023.