DIU Showcases Energy Portfolio Projects at 2022 Pentagon Energy Expo

The Defense Innovation Unit is showcasing at the inaugural Pentagon Energy Expo several prototype projects designed to enhance operational energy capabilities across the U.S. military.

DIU said Wednesday its exhibit features four Energy Portfolio efforts that aim to equip tactical vehicles with hybrid energy-capture systems, develop high-performance microgrids with energy storage capabilities for extreme cold weather, prototype a multi-mission electric small watercraft and build 3D-printed expeditionary structures.

The Energy Portfolio program was unveiled in 2020 and has since launched 21 projects to build the resilience of military installations worldwide.

The Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment announced the expo to demonstrate energy technologies designed to improve warfighting capabilities.

The event exhibits more than 100 technologies in the areas of general energy; vehicle electrification; contingency basing and installation energy resilience; energy storage, distribution and generation; alternative energy sources; and software and cybersecurity.