Deltek Releasing Webinar Series Detailing Top Federal Opportunities for FY 2023; GovCon Expert Kevin Plexico Quoted

Deltek announced on Tuesday that the company will be releasing an upcoming webinar series to highlight and present the potential 50 most impactful opportunities in the government contracting (GovCon) industry during the 2023 fiscal year.

The webinar entitled ‘Top Opportunities’ will explore the leading federal contracting opportunities for each fiscal year in order to educate government officials and sellers. The series is being produced by the Deltek Federal Market Analysis team and leverages data drawn from Deltek’s GovWin IQ database.

“GovWin has a long history of providing detailed analysis of these valuable contract opportunities, and our best-in-class research analysts have spent countless hours vetting these opportunities to provide the broadest and deepest opportunity research in the government contracting marketplace,” explained Kevin Plexico , senior vice president of Information Solutions for Deltek and a key member of Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Expert program.

The series will feature a number of senior manager and directors from Deltek such as Kathleen Sievers, Shadi Shakibai, Rachel Doherty and Carey Webster. It will also cover opportunities across the federal sector, including those that are unrestricted, set-aside, professional services and federal AEC opportunities.

“If one of these unrestricted, small business set-aside, AEC or professional services opportunities is a good fit for your business, it’s more important than ever to take the time to understand these contract vehicles to ensure you are positioned for success,” said GovCon Expert Kevin Plexico , also a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient.

Deltek’s research has found that while federal government spending has continued to remain stable, consolidation has continued to be a major factor in the government. As a result, the opportunities available for businesses will become increasingly important for government sellers to research and properly identify the best-fit opportunities.

GovWin’s Top Federal Opportunities webinars will begin after the start of the 2023 fiscal year.

