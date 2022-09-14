DCSA Introduces National Background Investigation Services Software for Form Collection

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency has released a training video introducing a new security clearance application form collection platform that replaces the legacy Electronic Questionnaires for Investigations Processing system.

In the video presentation, DCSA provided an overview of the various features and functionality of the National Background Investigation Services program‘s eApp software, which is designed to help accelerate U.S. background investigations.

The agency also demonstrated the differences between the two systems to guide users as they prepare for the future transition from e-QIP.

The NBIS software serves as the federal government’s one-stop-shop system that provides end-to-end personnel vetting. The Defense Information Systems Agency transferred responsibility for the platform to DCSA in October 2020.