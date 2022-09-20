Brig. Gen. Luke Cropsey Named Air Force Integrating PEO for C3 and Battle Management

The Department of the Air Force has announced the appointment of Brig. Gen. Luke Cropsey, director of the Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate, as the first integrating program executive officer for command, control, communications and battle management.

Cropsey will directly report to Andrew Hunter, the Air Force’s service acquisition executive, and work with Frank Calvelli, assistant secretary of the Air Force for space integration, as he oversees the Advanced Battle Management System and C3BM integration and modernization efforts, the Air Force said Monday.

“Luke’s charge will be to build the organizational infrastructure to solve the complex systems engineering and integration challenge for C3BM across the DAF and externally, and he will be empowered as the leader to make this happen,” Hunter said.

Cropsey will help DAF coordinate with the office of the secretary of defense and other service branches as it contributes to the Department of Defense’s Joint All Domain Command and Control development and deployment initiatives.

Hunter will also name a new chief of engineering for the integrating PEO for C3BM to lead system engineering efforts.