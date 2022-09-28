Army Stands Up New Command to Provide Global Counterintelligence Support

The U.S. Army has activated a new command tasked with providing counterintelligence support that aligns with the Department of Defense modernization efforts.

The Army Counterintelligence Command conducts counterintelligence activities to identify and neutralize insider threats facing the Army and DOD forces worldwide, the service branch said Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Rhett Cox took over the responsibility of the ACIC as its first commanding general during a ceremony at the command’s headquarters at Fort George G. Meade in Maryland.

Cox, a graduate of Virginia Military Institute, was commissioned in the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps and has been assigned to various military units, including the 10th Mountain Division, the 513th Military Intelligence Brigade and the 704th MI Brigade.

“Today’s military environment is defined by rapid technological change and intense strategic competition from our adversaries. We must do our part to ensure we are competing, imposing costs and shake our enemy’s belief that they can operate uncontested,” Cox said.