National Science and Technology Council Unveils Orbital Debris Implementation Plan

The National Science and Technology Council has released a strategic plan for developing a coordinated approach to addressing risks posed by orbital debris to space exploration initiatives.

The National Orbital Debris Implementation Plan outlines 44 specific actions for federal government agencies to mitigate, track and remediate space debris that orbits around the Earth to ensure the operability of satellite systems.

The framework, prepared by the Orbital Debris Interagency Working Group Subcommittee on Space Weather, Security and Hazards, aims to ensure space debris monitoring, remediation, mitigation and other related efforts are coordinated across the government.

It also informs the development of policies in response to the advances in space technology and other factors.

The Implementation Plan accomplishes objectives set by the U.S. Space Priorities Framework and builds on the National Orbital Debris Research and Development Plan published in 2021.

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy solicited public comments on the development of the implementation plan in November 2021.