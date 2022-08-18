Verizon Federal Lands Contract for Navy Office Voice and Data Services; Maggie Hallbach Quoted

The federal arm of Verizon has won a five-year, $28.3 million contract award from Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic for voice and data assistance.

The network installation performed under the firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract award is aimed to enable defense strategies at various Pennsylvania-based Navy locations, the Department of Defense announced Wednesday.

In a statement , Verizon Public Sector Senior Vice President Maggie Hallbach emphasized the DOD’s intent to stay current and ahead of the curve with regard to technological advancements. Hallbach said that Verizon is proud to aid the DOD in this mission.

“Our team of professional and managed services experts are in lock step with DOD’s strategic priorities and we stand ready to help their leadership adapt to the increasingly sophisticated requirements and growing network infrastructure demands,” Hallbach continued.

Beginning in October, Verizon Federal will provide integrated voice and data services at Naval Support Activity and Naval Business Center in Philadelphia and Naval Support Activity in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. 60 percent of the work will be conducted in the former city and the remaining 40 percent in the latter.

If all options are exercised, the contract could extend for an additional six-month period (through March 2028). If this occurs, its value will reach approximately $31.7 million. Individual task orders will be initiated over the course of its lifetime.

The contracting office of the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center — located in Norfolk, Virginia — is the source of the award.

In July, Verizon Public Sector landed a $400 million contract from the Federal Bureau of Investigation for data bandwidth expansion and network services . This project is supposed to yield faster network speeds and strengthened security measures for the FBI’s network infrastructure.