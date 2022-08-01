USAF Awards $90M French MQ-9 Logistics Support Contract to General Atomics Unit

The U.S. Air Force has awarded General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business an $89.8 million contract to provide logistics support for France’s Reaper remotely piloted aircraft.

The company will repair the depot, sustain the life cycle and maintain the software of MQ-9 Block 5 and Block 1 systems for the French air force to fulfill a foreign military sales requirement, the Department of Defense said Friday.

DOD said the contract action will utilize $33.6 million in foreign military sale funds and the department expects contractor services to be complete at the end of 2023.

France asked to procure 16 MQ-9 Reapers, associated equipment and support services worth approximately $1.5 billion in 2013 through the U.S. FMS program.