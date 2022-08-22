US, Mission Partners Demo JADC2 Tactical Capabilities During Bold Quest 22

The U.S. military and allied partners have concluded month-long testing and demonstration of the Department of Defense’s Joint All Domain Command and Control initiative.

More than 1,000 participants from 19 countries participated in the Bold Quest 22, which showcased the JADC2 effort’s capabilities to achieve integrated deterrence by enabling data interoperability across systems, services and domains, the Pentagon said Friday.

JADC2 is a multidomain battlefield strategy that aims to synchronize command and control efforts across the land, sea, air, space and cyber domains.

DOD said Bold Quest 22 provides a platform for the U.S. military and mission partners to gain information needed to advance warfighter capabilities and achieve unity of effort in globally integrated operations.

The international military exercise also included live fire demonstrations of French aircraft and fire support units from various countries.