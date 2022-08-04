TMF Invests in 3 Agencies to Help Improve Cybersecurity, Customer Experience; Clare Martorana Quoted

The Technology Modernization Fund has made investments in the Department of Labor, AmeriCorps and the U.S. Agency for International Development to improve public-facing services and strengthen cybersecurity.

“The TMF provides critical funding to address urgent IT modernization and cybersecurity challenges across the federal government,” Clare Martorana, federal chief information officer and chair of the TMF Board, said in a statement published Wednesday.

“The investments in DOL, AmeriCorps, and USAID will modernize outdated systems, accelerate the implementation of zero trust architecture to address immediate cybersecurity gaps, and enhance public-facing services in order to provide simple, seamless, and secure access to government services,” added Martorana, a 2022 Wash100 Award winner.

AmeriCorps will use $14 million in TMF funding to modernize its community grant management system, while DOL will improve its permanent labor certification services and immigrant visa processing experience with its TMF investment valued at $7.2 million.

USAID was awarded a TMF investment worth $5.6 million to further advance its zero trust initiative and enhance the work experience of more than 13,000 end users worldwide.

The three agencies intend to repay the TMF by the end of fiscal year 2028. The latest investments bring the total of ongoing TMF projects to 29.