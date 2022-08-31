Space Force Kicks Off Construction of New Satcom Gateway Site at Clear SFS

The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command has started the construction of a satellite communications-dedicated site at Clear Space Force Station in Alaska as part of a potential $4 million site preparation contract.

SSC said Tuesday its Military Communications and Positioning, Navigation and Timing Directorate led the groundbreaking activity for the Enhanced Polar Systems-Recapitalization Gateway site.

The EPS-R Gateway segment, which includes facilities at Naval Base Point Loma and the Army’s Camp Roberts in California, will provide a connection for the new extremely high frequency military satcom system payloads.

“The EPS-R system is crucial to multiple military services for warfighters in the polar region. The Gateway and Terminal Segments are primed and ready to meet our EPS-R launch and operational needs,” said 1st Lt. Timothy Phelps, EPS-R Gateway and Terminals team lead.

The construction project remains on track for operational needs, according to SSC. The initiative is done in partnership with the Naval Information Warfare Center, Pacific, and the Army Corps of Engineers.