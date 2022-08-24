SBA Awards Three State Delegates Funding to Boost Small Business Cybersecurity; Isabella Casillas Guzman Quoted

The Small Business Administration has selected three state representatives to help U.S. small businesses develop their cybersecurity infrastructure.

Delegates from Arkansas, Maryland and South Dakota will receive a total of $3 million in funding to deliver cybersecurity assistance to emerging businesses and start-ups under the Cybersecurity for Small Business Pilot Program, SBA said Tuesday.

Forge Institute will use a $999,650 grant to assist Arkansas-based small businesses counter cyber threats. Maryland’s Department of Commerce secured $930,155 in funding and Dakota State University secured $999,933 in funding assistance to boost their small business sectors’ cybersecurity resilience.

The funding program has a period of performance of one year.

“With this new funding opportunity, the SBA is leveraging the strengths across our state governments, territories, and tribal governments to provide services to help small businesses get cyber ready and, in the process, fortify our nation’s supply chains,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.