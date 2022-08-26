SBA Announces New Chair, Members of National Small Business Development Center Advisory Board

Isabella Casillas Guzman, administrator of the Small Business Administration, has announced the new chair and members of the national advisory board that provides advice and counsel to the SBA leadership on matters related to the Small Business Development Centers.

SBA said Friday the nine-member board has elected Lea Marquez Peterson, a member of the Arizona Corporation Commission, as the new board chair and Kristin Bailey, co-founder and CEO of woman-owned and operated business Sweets & Meats BBQ, as vice board chair.

The members are:

Adjoa Asamoah, founder and CEO of ABA Consulting LLC

Karen Barbour, president of The Barbour Group

Kristen Bailey, co-founder and CEO of Sweets & Meats BBQ

Louis Foreman, founder and CEO of Enventys

Joseph Guzman, director of the Economic Policy Institute

Benjamin Kwitek, president and CEO of InterForm, Inc.

Cabrera Morris, founder of BCM Consulting

Lea Marquez Peterson, member of the Arizona Corporation Commission

Senator Bruce Thompson, member of the Georgia State Senate

Each member of the national advisory board will serve for terms of three years.

The SBDC program provides counseling, training and technical assistance to small businesses, start-ups and pre-venture entrepreneurs.

“SBA’s Small Business Development Centers drive economic growth and open doors of opportunity in communities across America, especially in support of those small businesses hardest hit by the pandemic and growing climate disasters,” said Administrator Guzman.