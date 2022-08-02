NSF Invests in New Research Projects to Advance Cybersecurity, Privacy

The National Science Foundation is investing $25.4 million in a research program aimed at advancing cybersecurity and privacy in areas including supply chain and cloud computing.

Research projects under the Secure and Trustworthy Cyberspace program will work to boost open-source supply chain security, strengthen computing privacy for marginalized and vulnerable communities and ensure the trustworthiness of cloud computing systems, the NSF said Monday.

The program includes research projects led by North Carolina State University, the University of Florida, Indiana University and other institutions nationwide.

Jeremy Epstein, lead program officer for the Secure and Trustworthy Cyberspace program, said the initiative has made more than 3800 funding awards over the past 10 years to advance research on a wide range of topics.

“These projects demonstrate the breadth of topics of importance in cybersecurity and privacy and the commitment of NSF to advance research on topics of national importance,” Epstein said.