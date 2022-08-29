NREL, Toyota Partner to Develop Megawatt-Scale Fuel Cell Power Generation System

The Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory has entered into a cooperative research and development agreement with Toyota Motor North America to develop and install a fuel cell power generation system at NREL’s Flatirons Campus in Arvada, Colorado.

NREL said Wednesday the $6.5 million project will run for three years and will identify performance limitations and degradation of the 1-megawatt proton exchange membrane fuel cell power generation system.

The research and development project will also examine how the fuel cell system performs when used with energy storage and renewable energy systems.

Toyota will provide multiple fuel cell modules to build the system, which will be part of a larger system designed for demonstrating megawatt-scale hydrogen production, energy storage, power production and grid integration.

DOE’s Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office in the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy funded the project.