MTSI Secures Spot on $5B NASIC Scientific, Technical Intelligence Contract; Kevin Robinson Quoted

Modern Technology Solutions , a defense and national security-focused engineering and technology company, has won a spot on an 11-year, $5 billion contract from the U.S. Air Force’s service intelligence center.

As one of five organizations working under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity small business set-aside NOVASTAR contract, MTSI’s team will conduct scientific and technical intelligence support services and continue a years-long relationship with the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, the Alexandria, Virginia-based company said Friday.

Andrew Norton , the executive leading the NOVASTAR effort and Austin Smith , senior director of the national security branch of MTSI, explained that through the latest NASIC collaboration, the company will perform technical services and strategic assessments to aid modernization of the hub’s analytic strategies and ensure rapid digital transformation.

“We wish to thank them for their confidence in our company and our team,” Smith added.

MTSI will work alongside Ball Aerospace, deciBel Research, as well as Leidos and its subsidiary Dynetics. Carrying out the work mainly at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Beavercreek, Ohio, the home of NASIC, MTSI will additionally partner with Dayton-adjacent small businesses like Mile Two, Awetomaton and AIS.

The collaboration between MTSI and Wright-Patterson and NASIC has endured over 16 years. Their missions together have centered on executing differentiated all-source intelligence evaluations, threat modeling and simulation and foreign materiel exploitation.

“MTSI is proud to extend our partnership with NASIC and lead an amazing team on this critical national security mission out of the Dayton market,” commented Kevin Robinson , CEO and president of MTSI.

Until February 2024, MTSI is also working under the OASIS contract vehicle, the General Services Administration’s ongoing project for professional services. Their team is specifically responsible for research and development endeavors with aircrafts and their parts, space vehicles and guided missiles .