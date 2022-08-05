Easy access to all the Government news updates

Energy Industry Executive David Crane Nominated DOE Infrastructure Undersecretary

David Crane, a three-decade energy sector veteran, has been nominated to serve as undersecretary for infrastructure at the Department of Energy, the White House announced Wednesday.

If confirmed, Crane would lead a DOE office focused on infrastructure deployment initiatives that support national goals for clean energy and climate crisis management.

He currently serves as CEO of Climate Real Impact Solutions, a special purpose acquisition company pursuing business combination opportunities in the sector.

His energy industry experience also includes service as chief executive at International Power, NRG Energy and NRG Yield.

Crane is a board member at solar energy company Heliogen, water technology provider Source Global, Tata Steel and JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric and Chubu Electric.

