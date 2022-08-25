DMI Awarded Governor’s Citation to Recognize MDGOVAX Contact Center; CEO Jay Sunny Bajaj Quoted

DMI announced on Wednesday that the global digital transformation services company has received a Governor’s Citation in recognition of the MDGOVAX Contact Center.

“Serving 15 agencies across the state, DMI has been Maryland’s trusted partner for multiple complex mission-critical programs that span cybersecurity, modern contact centers, application development, managed mobility and more,” said DMI CEO Jay Sunny Bajaj .

The company was recognized during the recent MACo Summer Conference and received the honor from Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

Through the MDGOVAX Contact Center , DMI has partnered with the state to deploy a next-gen digital contact center in just seven days, which provides citizens a way to quickly receive information related to COVID-19 as well as schedule an appointment for a vaccine and even arrange transportation.

The contract center fields as many as 75,000 calls per day while leveraging the latest modern technology capabilities and data intelligence, combined with trained and empathetic agents to directly support the citizens of Maryland in the most comfortable and interactive way possible.

The contact center continues to deliver the Maryland Department of Health with invaluable data that provides insights into what programs and initiatives could be run to improve COVID-19 resource delivery across the state.

The honor comes after DMI was awarded a recent task order to manage the Maryland Department of Health’s 988 Crisis Hotline, which services some of Maryland’s most vulnerable populations.

“When the pandemic hit, DMI was ready and eager to put our skills and capabilities to work in support of our local communities,” Jay Sunny Bajaj added. “This was a true partnership in collaboration, and we are honored to be entrusted with such mission-critical work such as this and the 988 Crisis Hotline.”

About DMI

DMI is a global leader in digital strategy, design, transformation, and support services. We bring together an integrated set of industry and technology solutions that combine both public and private sector expertise to deliver human-centric innovation at scale.

Born digital, DMI has been delivering secure, mission-critical technology solutions since 2002 for more than a hundred Fortune 1,000 enterprises, various state and local government agencies and all fifteen U.S. federal departments.