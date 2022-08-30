DCSA Unveils New Portal for Security Clearance Submissions

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency has completed the pilot program for a new portal for submitting security clearance applications, paving the way for the implementation of a federal-wide personnel vetting software, Federal News Network reported Monday.

The e-App is a portion of the National Background Investigation Services program that enables federal agencies to submit background investigations cases, according to Jeff Smith, NBIS executive program manager at DCSA.

The portal replaces the legacy Electronic Questionnaires for Investigations Processing system and is designed with a more user-friendly interface and error checking and correction features.

“It removes a lot of the errors up front, therefore reducing any turnaround time or the back and forth, ultimately speeding along the applicants clearance request, and/or the periodic re-investigation for future deferment into continuous vetting,” Smith explained.

DCSA, which assumed the responsibility for NBIS from the Defense Information Systems Agency in 2020, expects to decommission a suite of legacy background investigation systems in 2023.