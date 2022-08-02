Capgemini Receives Global Cloud Environment Modernization Contract From U.S. Army; CEO Doug Lane Quoted

Capgemini Government Solutions announced on Tuesday that the company has been awarded a three-year contract to assist the U.S. Army as the service branch moves to modernize, transform and grow its Cloud Common Shared Services environment, cARMY.

Under the contract, Capgemini will support and enable the Enterprise Cloud Management Agency (ECMA) to help make data-driven decisions and decrease time-to-field in support of the Army’s mission. The work will also drive the implementation and adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning programs that thrive on data to deliver mission readiness in new digital environments.

“The cARMY project allows the Army to empower teams to make better data-driven decisions. We are honored to support it in partnership with the ECMA,” said Doug Lane , president and CEO of Capgemini Government Solutions and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner.

Capgemini will become the Army’s enterprise cloud common shared services provider based on the organization’s deep expertise in the adoption of a digital-first strategy within larger and complex organizations.

The work will expand, operate and continuously improve upon on cARMY cloud common shared services to reduce complexity and increase security standards.

“Capgemini is proud to support the Army in this important modernization initiative, which will enable cloud adoption across the entire enterprise,” said Doug Lane added.

In addition, ECMA Director Paul Puckett also commented that applying the science of delivering cloud common services at scale isn’t enough for the U.S. Army. He expressed his excitement to partner with Capgemini Government Solutions to apply the perfect blend of cloud common services for the service branch as well as the art and science of supporting the global mission.

About Capgemini Government Solutions

Launched in 2002, Capgemini Government Solutions is a U.S. company based in McLean, Virginia. Capgemini partners with U.S. federal government organizations to bring the global public and private sector insight and experience required for mission transformation.

Capgemini’s U.S. federal business delivers enterprise and technology modernization solutions to our vast portfolio of Civilian, Health, National Security and Defense clients. Get the future you want with Capgemini Government Solutions.