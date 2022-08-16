Air Force Solicits Quotes for On-Ramp Platform One DevSecOps Basic Ordering Agreement

The U.S. Air Force has issued a request for quotes as part of the on-ramp process to the existing basic ordering agreement for software DevSecOps services.

The service’s Platform One at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas plans to award 10 BOAs to small and large businesses through the on-ramping process and expects the ordering period for all orders awarded through the agreement to not exceed five years, according to a solicitation published Monday.

Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman were among the initial awardees on the software DevSecOps BOA.

Platform One is developing an infrastructure-agnostic platform to support the Department of Defense’s infrastructure options, including government clouds, on-premise and classified environments, with the ability to field a DevSecOps platform.

Some of the technical requirements listed in the statement of objectives are maintaining and supporting the Platform One DevSecOps stack across several security classifications and onboarding product teams across DOD as they use the Platform One tech stack to continuously build and deploy code to multiple security environments.

Questions regarding the solicitation are due Aug. 22. The Air Force will accept quotes through Sept. 7.