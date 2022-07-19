Verizon Public Sector Wins $400M FBI Contract for Network, Communications Updates; Maggie Hallbach Quoted

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has awarded Verizon’s public sector business a task order exceeding $400 million in value for data bandwidth expansion and network services.

Under the enterprise infrastructure solutions contract, the Verizon Public Sector team will furnish the FBI with improved network speeds and secure communications apparatuses , as well as comprehensive access to their technical assistance team, the Washington, D.C.-based business arm said Tuesday.

Maggie Hallbach , senior vice president of Verizon Public Sector, emphasized the crucial impacts of the company’s partnership with the Bureau, which has been ongoing for almost two decades and is customized and individualized to the law enforcement agency’s needs.

Speaking to the company’s new collaboration, Hallbach added, “this next phase will provide stable solutions and a modern network that is faster, more scalable and secure that will help the FBI achieve its mission.”

The EIS task order calls upon Verizon to evolve and update the FBI’s legacy IT architecture with mission-specific tools and interfaces, including security-minded virtual private network services and 4G LTE and 5G cellular wireless networks. These installments are aimed to provide the FBI with delay-free maximum internet and communications access at top speeds.

They will also institute cloud computing, video and imaging transmission capabilities. The changes made are intended to accommodate both FBI facilities and agents who are off-site or on the go.

Verizon Public Sector’s latest FBI award follows the company’s acquisition of almost $1 billion in task orders from the Department of Defense in March. This trio of GSA Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contracts expect Verizon to modernize voice and data services at the Pentagon, the DOD National Capital Region and Fort Belvoir.