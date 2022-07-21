Marine Corps Inches Closer to Deploying Live Virtual Constructive-Training Environment

The U.S. Marine Corps and industry partners are working to build and deploy the Live Virtual Constructive-Training Environment, a software-intensive platform designed to connect legacy training systems to support the service branch’s training exercises.

“The LVC-TE program is a key component of TECOM’s modernization efforts for the Marine Corps and conforms to the tenets of the Commandant’s Planning Guidance and Force Design 2030,” Brig. Gen. Matthew Reid, deputy commanding general of Marine Corps Training and Education Command, said in a statement published Wednesday.

“LVC-TE will be the foundational program for the Marine Corps’ future simulation-supported training to improve our ability to fight and win our nation’s battles,” Reid added.

The program manager for training systems, also known as PM TRASYS, within Marine Corps Systems Command oversees LVC-TE as a program of record and uses the Software Acquisition Pathway for the platform.

PM TRASYS received authorization to transition LVC-TE to the execution milestone phase in April and is working to achieve Minimum Viable Capability Release in April 2023.

The new training environment will operate on commercial-off-the-shelf hardware and feature exercise design tools to support exercise and scenario planning.