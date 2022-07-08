Report: GSA Federal Acquisition Service Exec Allen Hill Named FCC CIO

Allen Hill, a Federal Acquisition Service official at the General Services Administration, was tapped to become the chief information officer of the Federal Communications Commission on Aug. 1, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

Hill currently works as deputy assistant commissioner for Category Management in the FAS. He joined the agency in 2018 and has, since then, been involved in the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions network modernization program, the 2nd Generation Information Technology Blanket Purchase Agreements and other programs.

The official’s government and industry career also includes time with the Department of Education, CACI International and Verizon. In addition, he served with the U.S. Air Force for two decades.

Hill will assume the FCC CIO responsibilities currently being handled on an acting basis by Andrea Simpson, chief information security officer of the agency.