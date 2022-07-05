Office of Naval Research Taps Nakupuna for Award Management System Maintenance Support

Nakupuna Solutions has secured a seven-year, $24 million contract to help the U.S. Navy’s Office of Naval Research maintain a computer system for managing awards given to universities and nonprofit organizations.

The company will administer payments, review purchasing methods and support indirect cost negotiations for ONR through the Contract/Grant Award Management Information System, the Department of Defense said Friday.

CAMIS is designed to help the ONR University Business Affairs monitor the spending of grant funds and also supports tracking of other awards delegated by DOD from issuance to the closeout process.

The first task order under the sole-source, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is valued at $3.1 million.

Nakupuna Solutions is a Native Hawaiian Organization-owned small business that offers management consulting, business analytics and IT system design services to the government sector.