Easy access to all the Government news updates

Subscribe and receive personalized news articles straight in your inbox

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

Office of Naval Research Taps Nakupuna for Award Management System Maintenance Support

1 min read

Nakupuna Solutions has secured a seven-year, $24 million contract to help the U.S. Navy’s Office of Naval Research maintain a computer system for managing awards given to universities and nonprofit organizations.

The company will administer payments, review purchasing methods and support indirect cost negotiations for ONR through the Contract/Grant Award Management Information System, the Department of Defense said Friday.

CAMIS is designed to help the ONR University Business Affairs monitor the spending of grant funds and also supports tracking of other awards delegated by DOD from issuance to the closeout process.

The first task order under the sole-source, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is valued at $3.1 million.

Nakupuna Solutions is a Native Hawaiian Organization-owned small business that offers management consulting, business analytics and IT system design services to the government sector.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Tags:
You might be interested in