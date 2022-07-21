Michael Paul Appointed Assistant Director of FBI’s Operational Technology Division

Michael Paul, former special agent in charge of the FBI Minneapolis Field Office, has been named assistant director of the Operational Technology Division at the bureau’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

FBI said Wednesday Paul will help oversee the division, which is tasked with delivering technologies designed to enable and improve the intelligence, national security and law enforcement operations of the agency.

Paul has nearly 30 years of experience working for the law enforcement agency, initially joining in 1995 as a management and program analyst for the Criminal Justice Information Services Division.

He also held various roles supporting counterterrorism and counterintelligence efforts at the FBI’s field offices in Cleveland, Norfolk and Minneapolis.

Paul also headed the bureau’s Domestic Terrorism Operations Section and the Technology and Data Innovation Section in the Counterterrorism Division at Headquarters.