Johns Hopkins APL Promotes Barry Grabow as National Health Mission Area Executive

Barry Grabow, acting mission area executive for national health at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory since August 2021, has been appointed to the role on a full-time basis.

He aims to ensure that the mission area’s two program areas are aligned with its strategy of finding approaches to make health care available to people anytime, anywhere, the Maryland-based research and development organization said Friday.

Grabow said the mission area will draw insights from other goals and form alliances with health care stakeholders to support the strategy.

National Health is one of the 12 mission areas of APL that is centered on providing health protection and assurance for warfighters and the general public.

Grabow joined APL in 1993 as a postdoctoral researcher and later held leadership roles such as deputy mission area executive, branch supervisor, program manager and group supervisor.

Over the course of his career, Grabow has gained extensive experience developing radio frequency circuit technology. The former JHU instructor focused on sensor development and prototyping projects during his acting mission area executive stint.