GSA Gives Small Businesses More Time for Polaris IT Bid Submission

The General Services Administration has informed small businesses that it will continue to accept final proposals for a governmentwide information technology procurement vehicle through Aug. 19.

GSA announced on SAM.gov the nine-day bid deadline extension for its Polaris contract, which comprises small business and women-owned small business pools.

The agency first issued solicitations March 25 and paused the request for proposals April 6 due to industry feedback on joint venture assessments under the new IT acquisition program.

GSA restarted at the end of June the bidding process with an Aug, 10 due date.

Federal agencies can acquire commercial offerings in various areas such as cloud computing, data management and cybersecurity through Polaris once the program is ready for business.