Former Google Exec Camille Stewart Gloster Joins Office of the National Cyber Director; Chris Inglis Quoted

Camille Stewart Gloster, a cyber and technology attorney, has been named deputy national cyber director for technology and ecosystem security at the White House Office of National Cyber Director.

National Cyber Director Chris Inglis said in a statement published Monday Stewart Gloster has been a pioneer leading cyber issues for more than 10 years through leadership positions within the government and industry.

“The depth and breadth of her experiences will help the Biden-Harris Administration advance key priorities, including promoting the resilience of our software and hardware supply chain, building a more diverse cyber workforce, and strengthening cyber education for all Americans,” added Inglis, a 2022 Wash100 Award winner.

Before ONCD, Stewart Gloster previously worked at Google, where she served as global head of product security strategy and head of security policy and election integrity for Google Play and Android.

She previously worked at the Department of Homeland Security as senior policy adviser for international cyber and critical infrastructure during the Obama administration and founded an initiative that seeks to further promote diversity in the cybersecurity field.