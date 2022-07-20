Akima to Conduct Logistics Support for U.S. Air Force Academy Under $109M Contract; Scott Rauer Quoted

A division of defense contracting company Akima has landed a potential 10-year, $109.7 million contract from the U.S. Air Force Academy for aircraft technical services and logistics support.

Under the contract, Akima Logistics Services will carry out base support services and organizational and depot maintenance , among other tasks, for three flight training groups at the Colorado Springs school, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said Wednesday.

“We are honored to prepare cadets for their future missions by supporting the Academy’s three major flying training programs and over 15,000 sorties a year,” stated Scott Rauer , president of Akima Facility Solutions.

Rauer also noted that the contract speaks to the Air Force’s trust in Akima to provide aircraft care, engineering and supply chain assistance.

At USAFA, as well as Peterson Air Force Base and the USADA auxiliary airfield, the Akima Logistics Services team will aid the flight training squadrons that provide instructions for glider/soaring, parachutes and powered flight. Through the contract, they will also conduct sortie support and scheduling, maintenance and depot recovery, as well as supply tow aircraft and tow pilots for the glider/soaring demonstrations.

The contract comes as a function of the Tinker, Oklahoma Air Force Base’s Air Force Life Cycle Management Center and will extend 10 years provided that all options are selected.

This collaboration with the Air Force follows Akima subsidiary Sunik’s Enhanced Army Global Logistics Enterprise contact, acquired in April. Via the $44 million award, Sunik’s team will perform maintenance, supply and transportation services for the 3rd Infantry Division of the U.S. Army.

A different Akima subsidiary, RiverTech, is currently helping to train the flight crew of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa under a five-year, $40 million contract. This work is not unlike the newly contracted USAFA project.