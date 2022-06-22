Westat to Acquire Insight Policy Research; CEO Scott Royal Quoted

Westat has announced an agreement with Westat and Insight Policy Research (Insight) to acquire the company as of June 15th to enhance the company’s portfolio and provide cost-effective, best-in-class service and solutions for its customers.

“Westat and Insight share a commitment to quality, a desire to use evidence to support sound policy, and a passion for solving complex problems with innovative solutions,” Scott Royal , president and CEO of Westat. “We expect our union to enhance our ability to provide more cost-effective, best-in-class service that meets our clients’ needs and ultimately improves lives through research.”

Insight will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Westat and rebranded as “ Westat Insight ” during the transition period over the next 18 to 24 months, where the company will be fully integrated into Westat.

“Our organizations have been trusted partners for 10 years, and have a similar culture of excellence, innovation, and client service,” said Anne Peterson , co-founder of Insight and now CEO of Westat Insight. “As Insight grows beyond our small business roots, I am confident that the entrepreneurial spirit that has defined us will be welcomed and encouraged at Westat.”

The combined experience of Westat and Westat Insight will offer clients expertise in health, education, and social policy as well as deep methodological skills in survey research, evaluation, data collection and analysis, and technical assistance.

Most recently, Insight Policy Research secured a five-year, $5.8 million contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) to monitor and evaluate CMS’s End-Stage Renal Disease Quality Improvement Program.

“We are excited to join the Westat family and extend our longstanding work improving the lives of people in historically underserved and economically disadvantaged populations. We look forward to offering our clients an even broader range of capabilities and services,” said Bryan Johnson, co-founder of Insight and now COO of Westat Insight.