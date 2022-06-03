Teresa Carlson Rejoins Microsoft as Corporate VP, Executive-in-Residence

Teresa Carlson , an executive specializing in technology and the public sector and a six-time Wash100 Award winner, has returned to Microsoft , her employer of a decade ago.

Since May 23rd, Carlson has occupied the newly created position of corporate vice president and executive-in-residence at Microsoft, reporting to executive vice president of business development, strategy and ventures Chris Young , FedScoop said Wednesday.

From 2001 to 2010, Carlson oversaw strategy and implementation of sales, contracting, pre-sales technical efforts, product marketing and customer experience of Microsoft’s international federal-facing business as vice president of federal sales and operations.

Subsequently, she worked for 10 years at Amazon Web Services, where she incepted the global public sector division, in a position that encompassed leading the business units for the financial, energy, telecommunications, aerospace and satellite sectors.

Carlson’s achievements with Amazon included securing a $600 million contract from the Central Intelligence Agency that proved instrumental in promoting AWS’ reputation in offering cloud services for classified government matters.

Over the course of the last year, Carlson has also steadily accrued board memberships and advisory positions such as non-executive chair at KnightSwan and board of directors member at Commure, as well as her recently announced board role at Karat, an interviewing-as-a-service software development company.

Mohit Bhende , CEO and co-founder of Karat, cited Carlson’s “deep expertise in building markets from scratch for some of the world’s leading companies.”

Carlson’s appointment follows the late 2021 installations of John McNiff as Microsoft Federal vice president and Rick Herrmann as vice president of education at Microsoft’s Industry Solution division.