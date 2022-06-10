TaxBit Names Lindsey Argalas as Chief Operating Officer; CEO Austin Woodward Quoted

Taxbit announced on Thursday that Lindsey Argalas , an accomplished technology executive with more than 20 years of experience, has joined the company as its new chief operating officer.

Lindsey Argalas, formerly a member of Intuit’s C-Suite, will work across TaxBit’s fast-growing team to help scale the company’s business and operations.

“We are very excited to welcome Lindsey to the TaxBit team,” Austin Woodward , TaxBit co-founder and CEO. “Lindsey is an incredible leader with industry-leading domain experience who will help fulfill our goals as we continue to scale and expand both domestically and internationally.”

The TaxBit Network launched in 2022, saving retail cryptocurrency users tens of millions of dollars in tax preparation fees for the 2021 tax year while producing more than 30 million sets of 2021 tax forms. TaxBit helps companies overcome the tax and reporting challenges presented by digital assets.

“I love Taxbit’s focus on enabling responsible and compliant cryptocurrency and digital asset ownership,” Argalas commented. This focus is supported by a dynamic roster of subject matter experts and technical leaders. I am honored and excited to play a vital role on this team.”

TaxBit has recently established an office in DC, hired Stripe and Meta engineering leaders as the company’s CTO and VP Engineering, and announced a strategic alliance with Deloitte to help organizations automate tax information and cost basis reporting.

In addition, the company also reached unicorn status last year through more than $235 million in funding to drive the fundamental mission of a financial system that is universally accessible and works for everyone and help companies overcome the tax and reporting challenges presented by digital assets.

About TaxBit

Designed by CPAs and tax attorneys, TaxBit is the leading tax and accounting solution for the tokenized economy. TaxBit’s platform serves the industry’s top exchanges, institutional investors, governments, and individuals.

TaxBit has raised over $235M from the world’s-top investors to enable widespread digital asset adoption by automating the regulatory hurdles of tax and accounting compliance at scale.