SpyCloud Appoints Joel Bagnal as Federal Director; CEO Ted Ross Quoted

Spycloud announced on Monday that Joel Bagnal as its new director of federal business with the company to lead the expansion in its government practice by connecting its leading-edge solutions and intelligence to support the intel community, defense agencies and law enforcement.

“The hiring of Joel Bagnal to lead SpyCloud’s federal efforts is a huge step forward for the company. Joel’s comprehensive experience working in the highest levels of government makes him an invaluable addition to the SpyCloud team,” said Ted Ross , CEO & co-founder of SpyCloud.

Previously, Joel Bagnal has served in a wide range of cybersecurity and leadership positions, which includes acting as a senior advisor to the President of the United States during the Obama administration.

Over his career, Bagnal has also been the Principal Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor, Chairman of the Homeland Security Council Deputies Committee, and Co-Chair of the Counterterrorism Security Group.

With SpyCloud’s expertise in analytical and investigative support to the federal government, Joel Bagnal’s history and experience on combatting terrorism, emergency management preparedness and planning, continuity of government, incident management, public health and medical preparedness and information sharing.

“The current state of global relations shines a light on the need to secure every potential attack vector in government. Joel brings unique, quality expertise that will further SpyCloud’s position as a trusted partner to U.S. government agencies as they seek to protect their most critical assets,” Ted Ross added.

About SpyCloud

SpyCloud transforms recaptured data to protect businesses from cyberattacks. Its products leverage a proprietary engine that collects, curates, enriches and analyzes data from the criminal underground, driving action so enterprises can proactively prevent account takeover and ransomware, and protect their business and consumers from online fraud.

Its unique data from breaches, malware-infected devices, and other underground sources also powers many popular dark web monitoring and identity theft protection offerings. SpyCloud customers include half of the ten largest global enterprises, mid-size companies, and government agencies around the world.