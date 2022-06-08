Siemens Software Suite FedRAMP-Approved for Government Usage

The Siemens Defense Cloud software-as-a-service application suite from Siemens Government Technologies has been approved for secure usage in the U.S. federal government.

Deemed “ready” by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, Siemens Defense Cloud — which includes the Teamcenter X software — is now available for “high impact” product lifecycle management government agency deployment , the Reston, Virginia-based company said Wednesday.

“Teamcenter is a proven PLM software that aerospace and defense customers have trusted for years to successfully integrate mission critical, disparate repositories of data for cost-effective program development, acquisition and sustainment,” said Kristin Cochran , vice president of digital solutions at SGT.

Cochran also noted that the program suite has value for agencies at any stage of digital transformation or cloud migration and said the company is eager to retain a government sponsor to sanction its programs’ full-scale deployment.

The centerpiece application of the Defense Cloud suite, Teamcenter X is commonly used by Department of Defense clients and the aerospace industry and is reportedly trusted to digitally host sensitive, unclassified data. The U.S. Air Force selected Teamcenter for its acquisition and sustainment efforts of critical apparatuses and technologies.

The Siemens Defense Cloud intends to create a network of government personnel and activities, providing lines of communication and mutual data exchange between teams operating discretely.

In January, Siemens inked a deal with Lockheed Martin to furnish its Xcelerator program to assist LM’s digital engineering strategies , aiding in the management of program life cycles and digital transformation trajectories. The Teamcenter software is the digital thread variant of the Siemens Xcelerator as a service portfolio.