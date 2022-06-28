Maj. Gen. Kevin Kennedy Confirmed to Lead Air Force’s Information Warfare Org

Maj. Gen. Kevin Kennedy, director of operations at U.S. Cyber Command since July 2020, has received Senate approval to assume command of the information warfare-focused 16th Air Force, C4ISRNET reported Monday.

He will elevate to the rank of lieutenant general and replace Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh, who was confirmed as Cybercom’s next deputy commander last month.

The organization Kennedy will lead at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas is also known as Air Forces Cyber and is responsible for providing IW mission integration support to the military branch.

Kennedy served as assistant deputy chief information officer for digital transformation and assistant chief of staff for cyber effects operations at USAF’s headquarters before he was appointed as head of the Cybercom J3 directorate.