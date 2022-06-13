Kenneth Wainstein Confirmed to Serve as DHS Intell & Analysis Office Head

The Senate approved Kenneth Wainstein by 63-35 vote Tuesday to serve as the Department of Homeland Security’s undersecretary for intelligence and analysis.

The two-decade government service veteran received confirmation seven months after being nominated by President Biden to lead the office responsible for developing intelligence from non-federal and industry partners for DHS and the intelligence community.

Wainstein most recently served as a litigation partner at Davis Polk & Wardwell’s Washington, D.C., office. He worked under the Bush administration as homeland security adviser and was the first assistant attorney general in the Department of Justice’s national security division.

“I look forward to working with Ken as he leads I&A in its critical mission to share timely and actionable information and intelligence with our partners across every level of government, in the private sector, local communities, and the public to help keep Americans safe,” said Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of DHS and a previous Wash100 Award winner.

Mayorkas noted that acting I&A undersecretary Melissa Smislova will focus on her other role as acting principal deputy undersecretary in the same office.