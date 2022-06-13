OMB Unveils IT Operating Plan; Clare Martorana Quoted

The Office of Management and Budget has released a plan to “maximize the impact” of funding allocated for several information technology modernization funds in response to Congress’ request.

The IT Operating Plan provides information on the strengths and strategic goals of the three funds – Information Technology Oversight and Reform (ITOR) Account, Federal Citizen Services Fund (FCSF) and Technology Modernization Fund (TMF).

“We recognize the significant investment that Congress has made in securing and modernizing Federal IT and have assembled this plan to explain how we ensure the wise investment of each dollar Congress has entrusted to us towards its highest use – creating the most impact for the American people,” Clare Martorana, federal chief information officer at OMB and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, wrote in the document.

According to the plan, the three funds – ITOR, FCSF and TMF – and individual agencies are working to pursue four key priorities and these are cybersecurity, IT modernization, digital-first customer experience and data as a strategic asset.

Federal News Network reported that OMB received $200 million in appropriations for its ITOR account under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and now plans to use the remaining funds to expand its pool of technical talent.

TMF secured $1 billion in appropriations through ARP and the TMF Board has accepted more than 130 proposals seeking $2.5 billion from federal agencies and related components as of May 2022, according to the IT Operating Plan.

To maximize its impact, the TMF will identify opportunities for shared services, perform enhanced readiness assessments, demonstrate a new tech investment framework and collect IT modernization performance data and best practices to inform federal IT modernization efforts.

FCSF, which secured $150 million in funding through ARP, will modernize governmentwide priority programs to support high impact service providers and agencies and improve existing shared services, according to the document.